Help protect UHAS lands from encroachers — Prof. Lydia Aziato

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Ho, Dec. 23, GNA – Prof. Lydia Aziato, Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Friday appealed to traditional authorities of communities on the fringes of the University to help the school protect its lands from encroachers.

The communities are Sokode Etoe, Adaklu Kodzobi and Ho.

Prof. Aziato made the appeal when Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district and his elders made a call on the top hierarchy of the University in Ho.

Prof. Aziato stated that what was happening at other Universities in the country should be “a wakeup call for us to start securing the over 700 acres of our lands so as not to be overtaken by events.”

She said the University was lucky to be situated between the three traditional areas and was hopeful that they would collaborate with them to secure the land.

The Vice Chancellor pledged to solidify the already cordial relationship between the three traditional authorities and the school.

She lamented the absence of a Council for the University saying, “it made the school an orphan.”

Prof. Aziato also lamented the infrastructure deficit of the school adding that out of the 13,000 students who applied for the school last year, only 1,700 were admitted.

She appreciated Togbe Dzegblade’s participation in all activities of the University adding “we feel proud when we see our traditional leaders seated at our functions.”

Togbe Dzegblade said their visit was to reciprocate the visit paid by the Vice Chancellor and her team when she assumed duty as the Vice Chancellor.

He used the opportunity to congratulate Prof. Aziato “for being the first female and daughter of the land to head the school.”

Togbe Dzegblade pledged their resolve to help the University ward off encroachers of the school’s lands.

The chief on behalf of his community presented several items including a cow, yams, crates of soft drinks and packs of bottled water to the leadership of the University.

Prof. Aziato, who received the items on behalf of her colleagues expressed her appreciation for the gifts saying, “you have surprised us, God richly bless you.”

