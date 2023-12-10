Knowledge and preparedness crucial in minimizing effects of natural disasters – Tina Mensah 

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah

Nkenkaasu (Ash), Dec. 10, GNA – Ms. Tina Mensah, Deputy Minister for Health, has called for urgent actions to make the country’s cities and towns more resilient and less vulnerable to natural and man-made disasters.

She said equipping every household with the needed knowledge and awareness was crucial in minimizing, if not, preventing altogether, any damage to life or property in the event of a disaster.

Speaking at the passing out parade for the 12th batch of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) at the Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School (PECTS) at Nkenkaasu, in the Offinso North District, she said recent natural and man-made disasters in some parts of the country emphasized the need for urgent actions.

Five hundred and twenty-five (525) EMTs, made up of 257 drivers and 268 non-drivers, who have completed a one-year intensive training in emergency medical services to position them adequately to handle medical emergencies in the country graduated.

Ms. Tina Mensah pointed out that, the continuous upgrading and enhancement of the country’s emergency service systems were essential components of Ghana’s overall preparedness and resilience to disasters.

She said the National Ambulance Service (NAS) had achieved significant milestones, growing from a unit under the Ministry of Health to a fully-fledged Agency with 297 stations across the country, adding that, the training school was a testament to NAS’s dedication to modernising and improving its services.

The government had also bolstered the fleet of ambulances from 55 in 2017 to 307 ultra-modern state-of-the-art Advance Life Support Ambulances.

The Deputy Minister announced that the government had secured funding for the construction of a three-storey training complex for PECTS and the construction would start as soon as the necessary procurement processes were over.

Additionally, the Middle Belt Development Authority had agreed to construct a new dining hall for the school.

She said the re-alignment of the salary structure of the EMTs to better reflect on their roles within the NAS was taking place and urged the EMTs and other staff of the service to ensure they acquired the necessary certificates or upgraded themselves to take advantage of the re-alignment process.

Ms Mensah said the government was committed to providing employment opportunities for the Ghanaian youth, adding that, since assuming power in 2017, the NPP government had granted financial clearance to the NAS for the recruitment of 2,033 youth into the Service.

Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, Member of Parliament for Offinso North, commended the chiefs and people in the area for their continuous support for the school and said consultations were going on to upgrade the school to a tertiary level.

The MP, who is also a Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, said he would continue to work to ensure that the Offinso North became the hub of tertiary education following the construction of a university for local government studies and other tertiary educational institutions, which would soon be opened in the area.

Nana Wiafe Ababio, Board Chairman of NAS, said as EMTs, they were the frontline officers who would be providing critical life interventions in life-or-death situations.

The trust society had placed in them was immeasurable and they should, therefore, approach their responsibilities with professionalism, empathy and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Nana Opoku Afriyie, Chief of Kokote, who represented the acting President of the Offinso traditional council, said the council would continue to collaborate with the management of the NAS to help expand and improve infrastructural facilities at the school.

Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, Chief Executive Officer of NAS, said the Service would continue to play its role as the leader in emergency and pre-hospital care in the country and called for the support of all Ghanaians to achieve that feat.

