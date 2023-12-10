Foreign Ministry holds maiden fun games for diplomatic community in Ghana 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Dec 10, GNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Saturday held fun games for members of the diplomatic community in Ghana.

The event, which took place at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex, Burma, Accra, dubbed “A Day with the Diplomatic Community”, brought together staff of the Foreign Ministry and members of the diplomatic community (diplomats and their families) in sporting and cultural activities.

Among the sporting activities, which took place at the event, were outdoor games such as football, basketball, long tennis, a sack race, an egg-and-spoon race, aerobics and a 100-metre athletics race.

Indoor games performed at the event include ludo, draft and oware board games.

The children played games such as the musical dance chairs.

As part of refreshment at the fun games, continental dishes such as Ghanaian, Peruvian, Swiss and Lebanese dishes were served to the participants.

The participants wore the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration branded t-shirts of diverse colours such as red, yellow, green and black.

Mr Ramses Joseph Cleland, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in his address, said the maiden ‘Day with the Diplomatic Community’, was an event that seeks to foster community spirit and friendships among staff of the Ministry and members and families of the Diplomatic Community through sporting and cultural activities.

He said Ghana’s Foreign Ministry was a firm believer in the power that culture holds in connecting peoples across borders.

He noted that Ghana was particularly lucky to be home to a diplomatic community, that enriched the country’s experience by embracing its unique cultures while sharing their country’s music, art, food, language, culture and sports with Ghanaians through various channels.

“We devote so much to our bilateral engagements, regional and global institutions, but there is the need to engage beyond our meeting rooms where most of our vital work is done and invest in memories that can yield great friendships, and partnerships and kindle a spirit of oneness amongst us.”

On his part, Mr Maher Kheir, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana and Dean of The Diplomatic Corps in Ghana, reiterated that the event fostered community spirit, and strengthened cooperation and friendships between peoples and countries.

On behalf of the diplomatic corps, Mr Kheir expressed his gratitude to the Foreign Ministry of Ghana for the significant initiative, hoping that they would keep coordinating and cooperating to live more and more similar exciting experiences in the future.

Mrs Anette Chao Garcia, the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, lauded Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for organising the fun games for them and that it offered the diplomatic community in Ghana the opportunity to meet and interact with each other.

She said the event also provided the opportunity to be healthy in mind and urged it would become a regular annual event for them.

