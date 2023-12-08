‘Economic impact of sports extends beyond field of play’ — Ex SWAG Veep 

By Edward Williams, GNA

Ho, Dec. 8, GNA – Mr. Maurice Quansah, Former Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), says the economic impact of sports extends far beyond the field of play.

He said through strategic partnerships and effective sports media coverage, sponsors and investors could be attracted to the Volta region thereby creating a sustainable economic ecosystem around sports.

Mr. Quansah speaking in Ho during the maiden Sports Investment Summit and Awards on “Impact of Sports Media in Volta’s Sporting Ecosystem” said from tourism to infrastructure development, the economic benefits of sports were vast and varied.

He called on the media to vigorously push the government to increase investment in sports infrastructure which was the base for talent identification and development as well as the creation of a vibrant and competitive environment in which sports thrived.

Mr. Quansah said the media must play a role in raising awareness about the need for modern facilities, stadiums and training centres in the Volta Region.

“Persistence and consistency are key to encourage public and private investment in infrastructure fostering a conducive environment for sports development”.

He said the media in the region must let their voices be heard loud and clear, making a strong case for modern stadiums and not just the Astro Turf Parks sprinkling around.

“This place has one of the most unspoiled environments, especially our pristine beaches, and if we can push for a 25,000- seater stadium, we can begin to dream big, host major local and international sporting events, including beach soccer and beach sports in general”.

Mr. Quansah said sports also had an incredible power to bring communities together hence the media through its coverage of local events and initiatives, could enhance community engagement and promote social cohesion.

He said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) era brought with it a plethora of opportunities and sports with its unique ability to unite people, had a pivotal role to play in shaping the economic landscape.

Mr. Quansah said the media highlighting the unique sporting events and traditional sports practices of the region could foster a sense of pride and unity among the people.

Mr. Eric Eli Adzie, Chairman, SWAG – Volta/Oti, said sports was a multi-million industry adding that the summit served as a platform to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and propel the collective commitment to advancing the world of sports.

“Here is a summit that we have organised for you today. Not only to enhance our understanding in the game, but to leave an indelible ink in our memory on the landscape of Volta sports”.

Some notable personalities from the region who have contributed to the development of sports in Ghana have been awarded as part of the Summit.

The Summit as part of activities marking the sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair was on the theme: “Sports as an Economic Driver: nurturing Talent and Investment for a thriving AfCFTA Era.”

GNA

