2023 Accra Children’s Choir Carols Concert slated for December 23

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA – The Action Chapel International will on December 23, host a night of captivating performances as the Accra Children’s Choir takes Centre stage for their annual Christmas Concert.

A statement issued in Accra said the event promised to be an enchanting blend of traditional Christmas carols, celebration of music, fun and a sprinkle of festive surprises for patrons.

It said patrons would witness the vibrant energy and musical talent of young singers, as they pour out their hearts into every joyous note of the season.

Madam Ella Duncan-Williams King, the Director of Accra Children’s Choir, said, “There is something truly special about hearing children sing Christmas

carols.”

The Director said, “Their enthusiasm and sincerity create a pure and magical atmosphere that’s guaranteed to touch the hearts of all ages.”

She said whether patrons were seasoned holiday enthusiasts or seeking a fresh dose of festive cheer, the Concert offered the perfect antidote to the holiday hustle.

“Bring your family and friends to share in the joyous sounds of the season, witness the blossoming talents of these young performers, and create lasting holiday memories,” she added.

GNA

