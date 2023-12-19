‘Ministry of Commerce Alumni Association Ghana’ donates to flood victims in South Dayi

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA – Ministry of Commerce Alumni Association Ghana (MoSAAG) has donated relief items worth over GH₵80,000 to flood victims in the South Dayi Constituency of the Volta Region.

The donation was in response to appeals from the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Area, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

The items presented to Chiefs and Elders at Todome included mattresses, bags of rice, sachets of water, clothes, buckets, mosquito coils, sanitary towels, canned fish, sanitary towels, Cooking Oil, and soaps.

Mr Dafeamekpor, receiving the items expressed gratitude to the Association saying, “This donation cannot have come at a better time, where over 5,000 people have been affected by the flooding and these items will go a long way to help them recover.”

Mr Dafeamekpor said, “The flood has completely submerged houses and washed away farmlands leaving many homeless and without a source of livelihood.”

The MP commended the efforts of Citi TV, Media General and other media houses stating that they had been key in highlighting the victims’ plight and urged other organizations and individuals to assist the victims, who were in desperate need of food, water, clothing, and shelter.

He said though the government through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had supported victims, more needed to be done.

“What the government has provided so far is inadequate because the numbers of people affected are high. We therefore call on other institutions to complement these efforts,” he appealed.

The MP said one major issue that needed to be addressed was resettling flood victims and it was one of the key issues affecting the displaced people over the years by flooding and the inappropriate compensation paid to them by VRA.

Mr Sualah Yazid Zougrana, President of MoSAAG said the donation formed part of the Association’s annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts funded through scholarships they received from the Chinese government.

“We undertake studies in China thanks to the Chinese government, so we deem it an obligation every year to give back to society a portion of the funding as our widow’s mite,” Mr Zougrana said.

He said last year, the Association as part of its CSR, the Association constructed a borehole for Anorteyman, a community in the Obom Domeabra Constituency.

“Last two years, we went to donate to an orphanage that houses Children Living with HIV. This year, we decided to assist flood victims in this area to mitigate their plights,” he said.

Togbe Adza Yeh Arku V, the Chief of Todome, thanked MoSAAG for the kind gesture and appealed to other Groups to assist victims in Todome and surrounding areas, who continue to face immense difficulties in the wake of the flood.

Communities to benefit from the items donated by MoSAAG include Sodzikofe, Mamewatakofe and Gblorkporkofe.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

