NPP Presidential primaries election underway at Kadjebi 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), Nov. 4, GNA – A total of 634 delegates in the Akan Constituency of the Oti Region will vote to elect the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate for the 2024 Polls.

Before the polls, Superintendent Gyan-Mante Frimpong, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, said “I was told it’s a family affair, so let’s peace prevail.”

Supt. Gyan-Mante, who led a 25-man Police squad, to supervise the polls advised the Party Agents to resolve issues with tact.

Mr. Eric Owusah, Akan NPP Constituency Director of Election, charged the Party Agents to let tolerance be their hallmarks as it was an internal contest.

The Kadjebi District Electoral Officer, Justice Odame-Frempong, is leading the election process.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Presidential candidate, had Mr. Gerald Acquah Frimpong and Miss Regina Baddah as Agents, Mr. Kennedy Agyepong, another Presidential candidate, had Mr. Francis Anderson Gyambiby and Kofi Bawuah Aduam as Agents and Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, another Presidential candidate had Mr. Precious Asare as his Agent present.

Also, present at the election is Mr. Abdul Sataru Merigah, Akan NPP Constituency Secretary.

