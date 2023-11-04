Police scan NPP delegates at Ningo-Prampram for weapons before voting

Accra, Nov. 04, GNA – The Police are leaving nothing to chance as they scan New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency for any weapons before allowing them to vote in the presidential primaries.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Laar Barman, the Deputy Tema Regional Police Commander, said the exercise was part of efforts to ensure an incident-free polls as the Party elects a flagbearer for the 2024 General Election.

Some 1, 004 delegates are to cast their ballots in this volatile Constituency.

Unlike other elections, the police numbering about 100, are visibly stationed within the voting precincts as some of the personnel mount motorbikes to deal swiftly with any emergency situation.

Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh are contesting to be elected as the flagbearer.

GNA

