NPP Flagbearer Race: Stop declaring open support for candidates – Ayesu Ntim tells Party officials

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA- Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has directed officials of the Party to stop announcing who they voted for after casting their ballot in the ongoing presidential primaries of the Party.

Mr Ntim said the ballot was secret and should remain as such.

He gave the directive when he cast his ballot at the NPP Headquarters in Accra on Saturday.

Mr Ntim noted that the election had been smooth thus far across the country.

“It’s going on well so far and we don’t anticipate any disturbances by the close of polls,” he said.

About 460 delegates, who comprise the top brass of the Party are expected to cast their ballot at the NPP Headquarters.

More than 200,000 delegates of the NPP will vote in 277 centres across the country to elect their flag bearer.

The presidential aspirants are: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament MP for Mampong, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture.

GNA



