NPP Flagbearer Race:Polls underway at Ablekuma West 

Accra, Nov.4, GNA – Voting has started at the Korle Bu Police Station A & B in the Ablekuma South electoral Area in the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries.

A total of 999 delegates are expected to vote at this centre, with many in queues as early as 0800 hours

Electoral officers, party agents and security personnel are all at post.

Chief Superintendent of Police , Mr Alfred Kudah, in charge of the Centre, said the Police would remain on the grounds until the close of polls.

The primary is to elect a flagbearer to lead the Party into the 2024 General Election.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong are the four men vying for the NPP flagbearer position.

More than 200, 000 delegates will vote in 277 polling centres across the 16 regions.

