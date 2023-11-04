NPP delegates in Hohoe optimistic of peaceful polls 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Nov. 4, GNA – Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in Hohoe, participating in the November 4 Presidential Primaries of the Party, have expressed hope for a peaceful election.

The election is taking place at the St Francis College of Education (FRANCO) park where more than 646 delegates are expected to cast their votes.

Voting has been moved from the College’s auditorium to the basketball court.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the change of venue would ensure deeper transparency, adding that a unique feature was delegates moving in to vote once they arrived at the centre.

He said his expectation was nothing less than 94 per cent victory for Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Madam Regina Atsutse, a delegate, said she was hopeful that there would be peace after the polls to ensure the unity and peace the Party and the nation was enjoying.

She said although she would not disclose her favourite candidate, he would emerge victorious.

Mr Abdul-Rahman Yunus, a delegate, said he expected the elections to be peaceful without any misunderstanding.

He said he was, however, convinced that at the end of polls, more than 90 per cent of the delegates would have voted for Alhaji Dr Bawumia.

Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, said a total of 646 delegates were expected to vote, adding that the EC was prepared to handle the elections.

The GNA has observed the presence of heavy security personnel at the College.

