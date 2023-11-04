Voting delayed at Adaklu, Keta Constituencies in the NPP Presidential Primary 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor/Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Adaklu Waya/Keta (V/R), Nov. 4, GNA – Voting in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Primary has been delayed in the Adaklu and Keta Constituencies.

Voting has not started as at 0915 hours at Adaklu Waya and 0900 hours at Keta, respectively.

According to an official of the Electoral Commission, the delay was from the party as they were ready to start the process at 0800 hours as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Mr Philip Adzomani, the Keta Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) all is set for the exercise but none of the delegate was in the queue as at 0900 hours when the GNA visited the centre.

The GNA also observed that agents of the various Presidential aspirants were busy going through the voters’ calendar to check eligible names for the exercise.

Heavy security presence was encountered at the Evangelical Presbyterian Basic school premises, where the exercise is taking place.

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Dr Afriyie Akoto, and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh are battling for the ultimate leadership position.

The election, which was expected to commence at 0700 hours, would end at 1400 hours.

GNA

