Northern Ghana Mission of SDA Church hosts Testimonial Chorale Ghana

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Nov 15, GNA – The Northern Ghana Mission of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church has hosted the Testimonial Chorale Ghana to minister to its members in Tamale.

Testimonial Chorale Ghana is a youth wing of the SDA Church with the mandate to minister songs of praise and adoration to God.

The event was used to celebrate Macmillan E.K Fosu, a Composer and Choir Director, by ministering some of his outstanding songs to members of the congregation.

It was also a platform to mobilise funds geared towards reaching out to lost souls and to help revive the church for the second coming of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Pastor George Kossi Ekao Amouzou, President of the Northern Ghana Mission of the SDA Church, speaking during the event, said the Mission recognised the vital role young people played towards the future aspirations of the church, hence the event.

He said it was important to celebrate the talents of the youth to prepare them for the leadership of the church.

He commended Testimonial Chorale Ghana and Macmillan E.K Fosu for availing themselves to be used as vessels of glory in the vineyard of God.

Macmillan E.K Fosu thanked the Northern Ghana Mission of the SDA Church for honouring the grace of God upon his life and pledged his willingness to continue to serve God with his talents.

The congregation was treated to some melodious songs of Macmillan E.K Fosu including ‘Yensiden,’ Se nsem, among others.

Testimonial Chorale Ghana, established in 2019 with 20 members, now has a total membership of 32.

GNA

