Construction works on Somanya-Kpong Road to begin by close of year

Krobo-Odumase (E/R) Nov. 15, GNA – Mr Simon Kwaku Tetteh, Lower-Manya Municipal Chief Executive has announced that work on the 11-Kilometre Somanya-Kpong Road will begin by close of the year.

He said the contract had been awarded and preparations were advanced to start work to ease difficulties on the road.

The MCE announced this when he inspected construction works on the 0.8-kilometre town roads from the Bank Junction to Kodjoman and Atua Junction to Adjikpo .

He said plans were also advanced for construction of a 40-meter storm drain at Manaam and appealed to the public and road users to use the diversions to allow the contractor to finish the work on schedule.

According to the MCE, about 100 lockable stores had been constructed at the Agormanya Market under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support project to improve the local economy and living conditions of the people.

