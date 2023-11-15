Ghana wins bid to host eighth edition of AfricaSan in 2025   

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Nov. 15, GNA-Ghana has won the bid to host the eighth edition of the Africa Sanitation and Hygiene Conference (AfricaSan8), to be held from October 12 to October 18, 2025.

In that regard, Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW’s) organisers of the conference, held biennially, to promote high-level political prioritization of sanitation and hygiene issues across the continent.

According to a statement issued, Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) signed the MoU on behalf of the government at a high-level ministerial session, as part of the just-ended seventh edition of the AfricaSan conference held in Swakopmund, Namibia from November 6 – 11, 2023.

In the statement issued by the MSWR and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr Prempeh assured the conference “The Republic of Ghana is willing and ready to host the event and welcomes Africa and the World to AfricaSan8 in Ghana from 12 – 18 October 2025”.

AfricaSan is one of AMCOW’s path-breaker initiatives born out of the recognition that investment in sanitation has historically been seriously neglected on the continent and that addressing Africa’s sanitation challenge involves mobilizing facts and arguments and helping agencies and governments shape strategies for action at many levels.

The conference, therefore, provides a forum for sanitation technical experts to exchange lessons to identify approaches and technologies that work best in their local circumstances and a successful brand helping the realization of the eThekwini Commitments.

According to the statement, the AfricaSan8 Conference will focus on leveraging political support, mobilising partnerships, and facilitating the application of knowledge and information to support action to meet demands for water, sanitation, and hygiene services delivery in Africa.

The Conference will provide participants with an opportunity to shape policy direction for sanitation, hygiene and indeed water resources in Africa.

It will also facilitate learning and foster networking among state and non-state actors, including the private sector. Participants will also have a chance to forge new and consolidate existing partnerships.

