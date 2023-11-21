NHIA in Takoradi donates blood to mark the 20th Anniversary

By Seth Danquah

Sekondi (WR), Nov 21, GNA – As part of activities to mark its 20th Anniversary, the Western Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has organized a blood donation exercise in partnership with the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital to stock the Regional Blood Bank.

The exercise, which took place at the Authority’s forecourt in Sekondi was patronized by some members of the community, members of the Blood Donors Association of Western Region and some staff of the Authority.

The event commenced with an opening ceremony, featuring various speakers including prominent personalities from the local health sector and representatives from the NHIA.

Mr. Emmanuel Reinfred Okyere, Western Regional Director of the NHIA, highlighted the organization’s milestones over the past 20 years, emphasizing their commitment to the region’s well-being.

He said the exercise was also to create public awareness for members of the public to know that donating blood was a civic responsibility that must be embraced by all as the blood they donated today could save the life of a relative or a friend in the future.

Mr Okyere said the national theme for the 20th Anniversary was: “Health Heroes: 20 Years Strong”, and added that after 20 years of its existence, it was still strong and introducing innovations and various interventions to make its operations better.

He said the exercise was taking place in all the regional offices of the Authority nationwide as a way of contributing to healthcare delivery in the country by way of stocking the Blood Banks.

He disclosed that the Western Regional Office was celebrating the anniversary under the subtheme, “20 Years of Care, One Pint at a Time: Donate for Life”.

He noted that blood was critical and essential in efforts to save lives that should be prioritized by the citizens to always make the effort to stock the Blood Banks, hence the theme for the exercise.

He pointed out that they were expecting about 150 donors for the exercise and called on corporate institutions and the public to support the worthy course to save more lives.

Mr Bernard Brown, Director of Operations in charge of the Coastal Belt for the Authority who graced the occasion, commended the staff of NHIA for the exercise and the donors for availing themselves of such a noble course which would go a long way to save precious lives.

According to him, blood donation was a mutual benefit to both the donor and the receiver in that donating blood tends to lower the donor’s blood pressure, increase one’s blood fluidity, and improve upon immune disorders like blood clotting for the receiver.

Madam Jane Smith, a long-time resident of Sekondi, expressed her enthusiasm for participating in the blood donation exercise.

She said, “I feel privileged to be a part of such a meaningful event. It’s heartwarming to see our community come together and contribute towards the well-being of others. Donating blood is a small gesture that can have a profound impact on someone’s life.”

She said she was happy to have gone through the exercise successfully and called on her colleagues to join to save lives.

