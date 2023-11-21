Uganda’s Government Assurance and Implementation Committee in Ghana on a study visit

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Nov 21, GNA – A six-member delegation from the Government’s Assurance and Implementation Committee of Uganda is in Ghana for a study visit to Ghana’s Parliament.

The delegation, in the company of the Clerk and Secretary to the Committee, would among other things share ideas with their Colleagues and Ghanaian Parliament Government Assurance Committee counterparts to create a platform of networks to deepen bilateral relations between themselves.

Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament who introduced the delegation on the floor of Parliament during Tuesday’s Proceedings said: “The delegation is here to interact, gain in-depth knowledge, and exchange ideas on related works about their committee as well as Ghana’s parliament.”

He called for the necessary and related learning assistance to the delegation to make their study trip worthwhile.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

