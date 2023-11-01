Hamza scores twice as Hearts of Oak cruise past Medeama

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak recorded their second victory of the season after an impressive 3-1 scoreline against defending league champions Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Hamza Issah’s brace and Salifu Ibrahim’s solitary strike were enough to secure maximum points for the Phobians, who moved into mid-table with nine points.

Hearts made a brilliant start to the game as they controlled affairs and deservedly went ahead in the seventh minute through Salifu’s corner kick, which was fumbled by Medeama goalkeeper Appiah Kubi.

The Phobians were certainly the better side in the opening minutes of the game and doubled their lead in the 17th minute after a brilliant spectacular effort by Hamza Issah.

The momentum of the game was intense, and Medeama pulled one back through Godknowns Dzakpasu, who headed home from close range past Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

Medeama were very dangerous after pulling a goal back, with Jonathan Sowah causing havoc for the Hearts of Oak defence.

Hamza Issah scored his second goal of the match after catching the away side on a counter-attack, as they were duly punished by the Phobians.

Hearts maintained their 3-1 lead going into halftime despite Medeama’s effort to get back into the game with another goal.

Medeama kept the ball very well in the opening minutes of the second half but

couldn’t create any clear chances as the Hearts defence stood firm.

Hearts were kept in their half as they soaked up the attacking intensity from the away side, who were very impressive with their play.

Medeama’s captain, Kofi Asmah, nearly pulled another goal back for his side, but his header from close range narrowly went wide.

Substitute Suraj Seidu nearly scored Hearts of Oak’s fourth goal, but Medeama goalkeeper Appiah Kubi pulled off a brilliant save.

Medeama finished the game with 10 men after Jonathan Sowah was sent off, and Hearts finished the better side and held on to secure all three points at the end of 90 minutes.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

