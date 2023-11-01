“We were not over-confident” — Coach Nora Hauptle insists

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Nov. 01, GNA – Nora Hauptle, Head Coach of the Black Queens, says her players were not over-confident, as speculated in their 2-0 victory against Benin in Accra last Tuesday.

The Black Queens secured 5-0 aggregate win over Benin in the second round of the Women’s qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Speaking after the match she admitted that although there were some errors on their part in the first half, they were not because of over confidence, adding that her players were focused on securing qualification.

“I think in the first half we had some challenges because our passes, crosses were not up to standard and in football things can happen, we only need to learn and correct our errors as we move on.”

She, however, added that her team performed better in the second half, which led to their two goals win.

“We are focused on our next games against Namibia for the Olympic Qualifiers and Zambia for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifies and nothing else.”

She admitted that Zambia would be their tough opponent, having participated in the world cup before.

Alice Kusi a key member of the team added that their ultimate aim was to secure qualification to the Olympic Games and Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

