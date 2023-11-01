Beach Soccer League: Ada Assurance fires warning to Cheetah BSC in final game

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Mr. Maxwell Kpeglo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ada Assurance Beach Soccer, has said his team will defy all odds to beat debutants, Cheetah Beach Soccer Club, to win the 2022/2023 Beach Soccer Premier League trophy.

After 29 weeks of action which 14 teams were grouped into two zones, the final of the much anticipated Beach Soccer League would be held on Sunday, November 5 at the Emancipation Beach in Keta, Volta Region.

Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club, one of the giants in the league topped zone two ahead of three-time champions Sunset Sports, Havedzi Mighty Warriors, and three others to set an epic clash with Cheetah Beach Soccer Club.

Mr. Kpeglo told GNA Sports that despite Cheetah Beach Soccer is a newly formed club and a strong team, his side would capitalize on their experience and teamwork to clinch the title.

“We are aware that Cheetah Beach Soccer is a new club, but it is a big club with resources and they can pull a surprise, we know the task ahead and we have assembled quality players and the best technical team to do the job,” he said.

He added that the team had trained hard and was poised for the ultimate prize. “Our zone was tough, and we came out of the lions’ den beating the likes of Keta Sunset Sport, Havedzi Mighty Warriors, and the rest. This tells the threat we pose to our opponent.”

He said the team was battle-ready, motivated, and assured fans Ada Assurance would deliver the trophy for the first time.

GNA

