Foto4change Foundation presents photography equipment to Savelugu School for the Deaf 

By Albert Futukpor

Savelugu (GNA), Nov 08, GNA – Foto4change Foundation has presented a camera, speedlite, tripod, and other accessories to students of the Savelugu School for the Deaf in the Northern Region.

They are to equip the students to express themselves to the world on how visual storytelling is an effective means of self-expression for the students against social issues that affect them and the journey to becoming young professional visual journalists.

Mr Geoffrey Buta, a multiple award-winning Photojournalist and Team Lead at Foto4change Foundation, presenting the items to the school at Savelugu, said it was to support and educate the students in the country.

Mr Buta said the importance of visual storytelling and supporting the special students had become more necessary than ever as it had the power to shape their perception, tell their own stories and make history.

He said, “Students will also be coached by some of the leading photo professionals in the country from whom they will receive training, inspirational lectures as well as have their portfolios reviewed within a group session.”

He added that the mentors would share practical advice as well as their thoughts and perspectives on trends and developments in the industry.

He said, “Part of Foto4change Foundation’s goal is also turning these special young talents into world-renowned professional visual storytellers to champion future visual storytelling by giving them the tools, knowledge and opportunity to advance their careers and build on their skills.”

Mr Buta said after the training, there would be a national photography contest among the students and an exhibition, which students from the school would be awarded.

Aisha Yakubu, a female student, expressed her joy as she operated the camera for the first time indicating “This is a dream come true as I have been yearning to become a visual storyteller.”

Ms Nora Naaso, Headmistress, Savelugu School for the Deaf, commended Foto4change Foundation for the initiative and said it would help produce first ever people with special needs visual journalists in the country.

Ms Naaso said, “As we speak, there is no single professional journalist or cameraman we can boast of at the school despite it being some of the students’ dream of becoming one.”

She said despite efforts at encouraging the students to partake in the studies, there was no single teacher to take them through.

She called for more support in art to enable the young ones to have a practical feel for whatever they were taught.

She emphasised that “These young ones can become world-renowned artists like some of those we already have in the country when we start teaching them from this age.”

