CAF CL: Four Malian referees to officiate Medeama-Al Ahly clash

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov.08, GNA- Four Malian referees have been appointed to take charge of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League fixture between Al Ahly and Medeama SC.

The game, scheduled for Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Cairo would feature two of the top teams in Group D.

The referees were Boubou Traore, Modibo Samake (Assistant I), Amadou Belly Guisse Amadou (Assistant II) and Sory Ibrahima Keita Sory (Fourth Official).

Gamal Salem Embaia from Libya would be working as the Match Commissioner in the game.

Medeama SC is chasing for an impressive start against a record holding Egyptian side.

GNA

