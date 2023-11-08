CAF Women’s Champions League: “It will be a battle of strength” Ampem Darkoa’s Coach ahead of AS Mande clash

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA – Coach Joe Nana Adarkwah, head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC says the clash against Mali’s AS Mande will be a battle of strength to secure their second win.

Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa won their Group B opener against AS FAR from Morocco and would seek another victory over the Malian team to cruise to the next stage of the CAF Women’s Champions League ongoing in Côte d’Ivoire.

Nana Adarkwah’s charges would slug it out with AS Mande on Friday, Nov. 10.

Ahead of the match, the Ghanaian coach said, “When two black teams meet, it is mostly a battle of strength so we will see how to pick all three points from them.”

Nana Adarkwah, who guided Ampem Darkoa to win the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League and the WAFU Zone B said he would devise a strategy to not concede an early goal and take charge of the game.

“In our next game, we will try not to concede first but rather try to score to take charge of the game. We know our opponent, they are not a bad side,” he said.

This would be AS Mande’s second clash against Ghanaian opponents at the finals, in 2021 they faced off against Hasacaas Ladies in their second group game and ended up losing the game 3-0.

Ampem Darkoa sits on top of Group B with three points and a win on Friday is guaranteed for a semifinal berth.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

