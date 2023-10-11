Gospel musician Minister Yvonne bags three nominations at 2023 Praise Achievement Awards

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – Ghanaian-born UK-based gospel musician Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, known by her stage name Minister Yvonne, has received three nominations at the 2023 Praise Achievement Awards.

The talented singer and songwriter was nominated for the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year (Diaspora), Female Vocalist of the Year, and Female Artiste of the Year (Diaspora) categories.

Minister Yvonne, who has had a stellar music career thus far, received this nomination after the successful release of her “Faith” album, which racked up impressive streaming numbers.

“I am delighted to receive these nominations, and I want to thank the organisers for this recognition. It pushes me to do more as I quest to win souls for Christ.

“I would continue to urge believers to believe in God and revere his persona because he represents the breath of life,” she said.

Minister Yvonne, who is a Human Resource Specialist with the British Armed Forces, was adjudged UK-based Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK.

She was the first Ghanaian female gospel musician to be featured on the BBC Music Introducing Podcast.

Minister Yvonne is currently promoting her brand new single “Breathe,” which is an uplifting and soul-catching single that inspires believers to seek God’s help in difficult times.

GNA

