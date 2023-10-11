MUSIGA polls: Bessa Simons elected President

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, October 11, GNA – Veteran Highlife musician, Mr. Bessa Simons, has been elected President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

He polled 324 votes out of 390 valid votes cast, beating his only contender Ras Caleb Appiah Levi who secured 66 votes.

Gospel Musician, Abena Ruthy, also polled 277 votes to emerge 2nd Vice President while Samuel Kofi Agyemang won the General Secretary slot with 343 votes.

Candidates for First Vice President, Treasurer, Welfare and Organiser were unopposed.

The MUSIGA elections had been postponed severally due to protracted legal tussles with Mr. Bessa Simons being Acting President of the Union until the elections came off Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

His victory is more or less an endorsement for the man who intends to ensure the welfare of musicians and project a positive image for MUSIGA in the years ahead.

Bessa is a prolific song writer, keyboardist and singer who has worked with some of the greatest names in West African Music such as Pat Thomas, Papa Yankson, Kari Bannerman, Osibisa, C.K. Mann, Ebo Taylor and Gyedu Blay Ambolley.

He was born into a family of musicians with his father being a Choir Master, Organist and Music Teacher. Whilst at Aggrey Boarding school, Cape Coast, Bessa played in the school Band.

He attended National Academy of Music in Winneba and also successfully completed a Diploma Course at the School of Audio Engineering in London.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

