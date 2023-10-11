Black Stars hold first training ahead of Mexico, USA friendlies

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session at the Charlotte FC training facility on Tuesday evening ahead of the much-anticipated friendlies against Mexico and USA respectively.

The players were taken through an intense one-hour training session to get them gingered for the clash.

Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the side had said the two games would play a part in shaping his men for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

19 players have so far reported to the Black Stars camp with the rest expected to join the team later today.

According to the Ghana Football Association, Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Osman Bukari have pulled out of the two friendlies due to injuries.

The players in camp were Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambrosius, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Painstil and Salis Abdul Samed, Antoine Semenyo.

The rest were Ernest Nuamah, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Inaki Williams, Edmund Addo and Thomas Partey.

Ghana would take on Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

