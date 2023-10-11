Angry Bronx Boxing Gym supporters slam GBA President over poor leadership

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct.11, GNA – Some angry supporters of Bronx Boxing Gym in James Town have expressed disappointment over Mr. Abraham Kotei, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) following his poor management of the Ghana Professional Boxing League.

This follows a tragic incident that happened last weekend in a bout between Emmanuel Quartey of Bronx Boxing Gym and Jerry Lartey of the Ghana Armed Forces at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

At the end of the bout, Quartey was announced winner on a split decision after which the GBA President also declared Lartey as winner during a live interview.

Mr. Carl Lokko, owner and Chief Coach of Bronx Boxing speaking during the protest expressed disappointment over the bias nature of the association towards the Bronx Boxing Gym.

According to him, the GBA President claimed the reversal was made with other members of the committee after a short emergency meeting, which had been denied after an investigation conducted by some leaders of the Gym.

He urged him to reverse the decision, in order not to escalate other legal actions.

“Abraham Kotei had communicated several times that he would ensure Bronx does not this league so I went to him and he confirmed that he indeed said that,” he noted.

The trainer also urged authorities of the Ghana Armed Forces to take actions against personnel who turned up at the Boxing league to assault individuals.

He said there had been several cases of assault on supporters who come to the Bukom Boxing Arena to throw their weight behind their favourite boxers.

Mr. Yoofi Boomah, a legendary Boxing Administrator also urged protesters to remain calm as discussions would be held with the Ghana Boxing Association to get the issue resolved.

“I will plead with all to exercise patience, we have to send a petition through our legal advisor to the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

