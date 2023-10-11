Supporters Union issues five-day ultimatum to their National President

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – The Ghana Sports Supporters Union (GSSU) – the umbrella body of all supporter’s union in the country, has given a five-day ultimatum to their National President Mr. Abraham Boakye to respond to allegations of misconduct against him or face a vote of no confidence.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Kassim Awal Osman, General Secretary of the Union, said the president was yet to account for donations made to the Union during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mr. Osman accused Mr. Boakye of misappropriation funds meant for supporters for the world cup.

“Chipper cash donated an amount of $10,000 dollars each supporter’s body, from three African countries; Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal during the Qatar 2022, but unfortunately GSSU is yet to receive our share of the donation.

“Again, the Qatar Supreme Council allocated 50 slots to GSSU for the World Cup, but only 20 were declared to the group. We want a thorough explanation to these issues,” he stated.

According to the General Secretary, the President also opposed a donation of a fully furnished office to the Union, by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong of Kenpong Travel and Tours without tangible reasons adding that the actions of the president had caused disunity in the Union.

The General Secretary said, the President recently participated in a demonstration against the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which was against the ethics of the Union.

“The Union finds the conduct of the President and against the beliefs and values as the unified supporters front in Ghana.

“If we have any challenges with any sport in Ghana, we have access to the relevant bodies as well as their leadership, to channel our grievances. We do not endorse such demonstrations and wish to dissociate ourselves from it,” he noted.

He apologized to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), Ghana Football Association (GFA), National Sports Authority (NSA) for the recent misunderstanding among supporters during an international match between the Black Queens of Ghana and Rwanda leading to the arrest of two members.

“On Tuesday, September 27, 2023, when Ghana Black Queens played Rwandan counterparts at the Accra Sports Stadium, there was a misunderstanding between Mr. Boakye (One Man Supporter) and the other groups, as a result Mr. Boakye’s group separated themselves from the Union.

“We hereby render an unqualified apology to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Ministry, GFA, other federations, National Sports Authority and the entire nation for such an action.

GNA

