Akosombo Dam spillage: Golden Exotics Limited donates to flooded communities  

Accra, Oct.30, GNA- Golden Exotics Limited, Ghana’s banana exporter, as part of its corporate social responsibility has donated relief items to communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in the Volta Region and some parts of Greater Accra. The items were made up of 140 student mattresses, 400 bags of rice, 30 boxes of oil, 140 insecticide mosquito nets and coils, drugs and 140 blankets.

The beneficiaries of this donation were Avakpo, Kewum Atrobinya, Volivo Landor, Asutsuare, Alabonu, Kesegakope and Torgorme.

Mr. Mark Achel, Corporate Affairs and Administration Manager of the company said “We have been affected heavily but we think we work with people, we stay with people.

These communities are mostly where our workers come from and they have families and relatives the water crisis has affected those communities and it was important as part of our corporate social responsibility to reach out and show care.”

Golden Exotic Limited lost infrastructure worth half a million dollars due to the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam.

A total of 45 hectares of farmlands and an estimated 44,528 bunches of bananas were submerged by the ravaging floods.

He said even though the company had been affected, it was important to support their workers who were affected to get them back to work soon.

Mr Achel said there were efforts in place to prepare the over 45 hectares of farmlands that were affected for replanting.

He said the donated drugs to the Osudoku Health Centre in Asutsuare were to help them cater for affected individuals who come to the hospital to seek medical care.

The Corporate Affairs and Administration Manager of Golden Exotics Limited revealed that the company would continue to provide support to the various communities in the coming days to help get them back on their feet.

Mr. Gidisu Jonas, Assembly member at the Alabonu Electoral Area said the kind gesture by the company came at the right time as schools would be resuming on 30th October,2023.

“Due to the spillage of the Dams, the students will now face water issues, and washrooms, so people should also come to our aid. These items are needed because the river Volta is not drinkable for now,” he appealed.

Madam Benedicta Adewuti, Sub-District Head Osudoku Health Centre speaking on behalf of the clinic said “I would want to extend my sincere gratitude to Golden Exotics, they have been our major stakeholders. Before this, they have always been helping us so we are not surprised that they are here to assist in these needy times.”

She said the relief items would go a long way to help clients who come around with challenges pertaining to the flood.

Some traditional leaders in the various communities also showed appreciation to the company for their support.

GNA

