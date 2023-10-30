2024 Elections: Be professional – soldiers told 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Bundase, Oct 30, GNA – Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the Deputy Minister for Defence, has asked personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to conduct themselves professionally before, during and after the 2024 General Election.

He said the Military continued to play crucial roles in the security architecture of the country and charged the personnel to bring their professionalism to bear as they prepared to reactivate their operational plans towards the elections.

He said this at the close of this year’s Land Combat and Firepower Demonstration at the Battle Training Camp in Bundase.

The exercise is an annual event for Senior Division Course students of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC).

Units and regiments that participated in the exercise included the 5 Infantry Battalion as the lead supported by elements of One and Two Infantry Battalions, 66 Artillery Regiment, 15 Armoured Brigade, 48 Engineers Regiment, 17 Signal Brigade and the Army Special Brigade.

It was to make the course 45 students comprising of senior officers from Ghana’s Armed Forces and other sister African States appreciate the utilisation of fire assets available to a battle group as part of a joint task force or independent operations and how they were employed within an operational framework.

It was also to help them understand Ghana’s Army’s scope of operations and sharpen the skills and readiness of participant personnel to tackle any potential threats of terrorism against the country.

The Deputy Defence Minister also urged Ghanaians to keep on preserving the country’s status as a democratic nation and jealously guard it against what he described as “seemingly unpatriotic activities that have the potential to derail our achievement over the years”.

Brigadier General Michael Amoah-Ayisi, the General Officer Commanding the Southern Command, said: “This exercise simulates how a battle group operating as part of a joint task force employs its resources to block and defeat an imaginary enemy’s attack. We are all aware of the increasing activities within our subregion so, this is to test our battle readiness…”

Exercise was witnessed by members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, Service Chiefs as well as representatives of the diplomatic core and some personnel of the United States Army.

