Ghana Credit Excellence awards names UBA Ghana as SME Bank of the Year

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA – The Ghana Credit Excellence awards has named United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana as the Best SME Bank of 2023.

The Awards recognize and celebrate the top-performing banks, non-bank financial institutions, and individuals across various categories within Ghana’s banking and non-banking financial industry.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Chris Ofikulu, the Managing Director of UBA Ghana and Regional CEO of UBA West Africa expressed gratitude for the award.

It said, “We are thrilled to be honoured for our contribution to Ghana’s SMEs sector and this award is a testament to the bank’s unwavering commitment to supporting and delivering unique services to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana.”

Over the years in addition to UBA SME Banking offering an exciting range of services, UBA Ghana has taken the initiative to offer Capacity Building workshops for SMEs to give them the requisite knowledge and resources to help scale up their businesses.”

It said SMEs played a vital role in every economy and pointed to recent partnerships with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), involving a substantial $6 billion investment in African SMEs, and collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to assist youth and women-led Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises in Ghana.

The initiatives aim to help SMEs expand their businesses, boost employment opportunities, increase revenue, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

The statement said receiving the Ghana Credit Excellence accolade did not only acknowledge UBA Ghana’s outstanding achievements but also reassured existing customers that they were banking with one of the best financial institutions in the country.

“Additionally, it serves as a motivating factor for potential customers to experience UBA Ghana banking services”.

GNA

