Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant commissioned in Ho

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, May 11, GNA – A state-of-the-art solid waste treatment plant for the Volta Region has been commissioned in Ho for use by residents.

The Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) is designed to serve the various municipalities and districts in the region and facilitate the decommissioning of landfill sites. Similar projects are being constructed in the other 15 regions.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in October 2020, cut the sod for the construction of the Ho IRECOP at the Municipal Landfill site in Akrofu, which was completed within four years.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, at the commissioning on Friday, expressed gratitude to all who helped for the project to become a reality and create jobs.

The 600 tonne automated line is a multi-processor with end products such as industrial plastic granules, compost, and various industrial chemicals.

Dr Siaw Adjapong said it should redefine waste management as well as environmental and agricultural sustainability, and the overall economy of the region.

He mentioned the opportunities for research in diverse fields with the completion of the plant, and said the regional capital’s fast expanding tertiary education landscape would benefit.

He also touched on the environmental gains, especially under the Paris Agreement’s carbon trading programmes, adding that the Company won a methane diversion worth 20 million dollars to be realised with the aid of the IRECOPs.

“One of our flagship projects, the Ho IRECOP facility, stands as a testament to our commitment. Annually diverting 105,600 tons of municipal solid waste from landfills, it generates a minimum carbon

revenue of 715,000 USD, showcasing the financial viability of sustainable practices,” Dr Siaw Adjapong said.

He reassured of the Company’s commitment to transforming the nation’s sanitation sector, and commended the Government for providing the needed support.

Mrs Lydia Alhassan, Member of Parliament of Ayawaso West Wuogon and Sanitation Minister-desinate, who represented the President, said the plant was a major investment towards the clean Ghana agenda, which would enhance the total wellbeing of the people.

“We do not expect assemblies in the region to have problems with waste management,” she said, and urged the facility managers to engage the communities and stakeholders through educational and social activities.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said the facility would enhance tourism in the region and facilitate environmental conservation to make the region more attractive.

“We congratulate the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies and his management team for this great initiative and drive, and pledge our support to ensure its success,” he said.

The Regional Minister highlighted how the Akrofu community was commended for donating land for the project and urged all to commit to making the facility sustainable.

The commissioning was witnessed by hundreds of stakeholders, including members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation, Works and Housing, and executives of the Jospong Group.

The President’s representative unveiled a plaque as part of the commissioning and pressed the button to officially set the facility in operation.

The Akrofu waste site is a multicomplex with separate facilities for medical waste recycling and liquid waste treatment, some of which had been completed and in use.

GNA

