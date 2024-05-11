Peru president’s brother held in corruption probe

May 11 (BBC/GNA) – The brother of Peru’s under-pressure president, Dina Boluarte, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a corruption network.

Prosecutors say Nicanor Boluarte used powers granted by his sister to release funds to regional leaders and mayors in exchange for bribes. He denies wrongdoing.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 21 other people, including President Boluarte’s lawyer, Mateo Castañeda.

It comes weeks after the embattled president’s private home was raided in a scandal over Rolex watches, which she had allegedly not declared.

Her older brother, Nicanor Boluarte, 64, is accused of leading a corruption and influence peddling scheme working to appoint officials to government positions in different parts of the country.

Prosecutors allege that this was in exchange for money and an agreement that the officials would help gather signatures to register a political party, known as the Citizens for Peru party, which Mr Boluarte would head up, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Meanwhile, prosecutors accuse Mr Castañeda of interfering with the investigation against Mr Boluarte.

Mr Castañeda is advising President Boluarte in the corruption inquiry which has been dubbed “Rolexgate”. She also denies wrongdoing.

The arrests of both Mr Boluarte and Mr Castañeda, and police raids of their homes, were captured on local television.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Peru’s judiciary said it had ordered the “preliminary detention” of Nicanor Boluarte, and others, for a period of 10 days.

At a public event on Friday, President Boluarte did not make reference to the arrests but said she trusted Peru’s justice system.

“We will not be distracted by minor matters, we believe in justice, we believe in the reasonableness of those who administer justice in the country, and in that regard the government will continue to bet on democracy and to respect the constitution,” she said.

GNA/Credit: BBC

