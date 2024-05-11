Israel condemns General Assembly resolution calling for UN membership for Palestinian Authority 

May 11 (CNN/GNA) – Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz has condemned the passing of the UN General Assembly resolution on Friday calling for the UN Security Council to reconsider UN Membership for the Palestinian Authority.

“The absurd decision taken today at the UN General Assembly highlights the structural bias of the UN and the reasons why, under the leadership of UN Secretary-General Guterres, it has turned itself into an irrelevant institution,” Katz said, adding, “The message that the UN is sending to our suffering region: violence pays off.”

Katz said the decision would further complicate negotiations surrounding the release of hostages held in Gaza, by providing “a tailwind to Hamas.”

The foreign minister thanked the countries that did not vote in favor of the resolution, who he says chose to “stand on the right side of history and morality.”

Hamas, however, welcomed the passing of the resolution in a statement Friday in which it called on “the free countries of the world to intensify their efforts and provide all means of assistance and support to our Palestinian people.”

A United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling on the UN Security Council to reconsider Palestinian membership to the UN passed on Friday, with 143 votes in favor, nine votes against and 25 abstaining.

The resolution calls for the Security Council to “reconsider the matter favourably,” and stresses that the Palestinian Authority be granted UN membership, saying, “the State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations.”

GNA/Credit: CNN

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

