Man rescued five days after South Africa building collapse

Johannesburg, May 11 (Reuters/GNA) – A man was rescued from the rubble five days after a deadly building collapse in South Africa in what Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said was “nothing short of a miracle”.

Officials said in a statement that of 81 people who were on site when the five-story building collapsed on Monday in the city of George, east of Cape Town, 13 were confirmed dead, 29 were alive and 39 were still unaccounted for.

In a post on ‘X’, Winde said on Saturday the survivor had been successfully extracted from the debris after 116 hours.

GNA/Credit: Reuters

