Election 2024: Let’s vote on values, not party lines  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu, GNA

Accra, May 10, GNA – The Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, urged Ghanaians to vote for national interests rather than partisanship in the next elections.

“We must learn to put Ghana first and not our political parties. The forthcoming election is going to be a test on our level of tolerance and maturity in our democratic process.”

“Democracy and election must not be war because kings, priests and political leaders are enthroned by God and not by the ballot box. Patriotism is required of every Ghanaian to move this nation forward. Let us vote wisely,” he said.

Dr Tetteh said this during a media briefing on his 31-day National Prayer and Healing Rally being organised from May 01 to May 30,2024.

The Prayer rally is dubbed “This Nonsense Must Stop.”

It is a non-denominational event aimed at bringing together religious leaders and worshippers to pray for Ghana.

The programme is divided into two parts: in-person praying from May 1-15 from 0600 to 0800 hours, and virtual prayer sessions from May 15 to 31 at the Miracle Centre in Accra.

Dr. Tetteh said the purpose of the 31-day prayer rally was to seek God’s intervention in the face of “challenges and nonsense” in the country.

He said that the country could not be salvaged through politics or economic structures, but rather through divine intervention and the finger of God.

“There is no gain saying that our politics, our economy and our educational systems, our professional and religious institutions are in crisis. This is the reason why we must pray in these crucial times. A prayerless nation is a powerless nation,” he added.

Dr Tetteh called for an end to what he described as a culture of insults that had taken over the country’s airwaves, saying that it was unacceptable for political forums to be used for insults, provocations and character assassination.

He also urged the country’s political, traditional and religious leaders to speak up and act against society’s ills.

The silence of leaders, especially religious leaders on national issues such as the LGBTQ and illegal mining, was emboldening perpetrators of those acts to continue their activities without reproach.

“It is very sad that our political leaders are being distracted and playing politics with these issues, whereas our religious and traditional leaders looked unconcerned.”

“Posterity will judge us if we don’t address this and stand up to do what is right for our nation. We must stand together in a massive united front to confront this canker,” he stressed.

GNA

