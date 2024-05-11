Three teacher unions call on gov’t to pay allowances

Fijia (W/R) May 11, GNA – Three teacher unions within the Western and Western North regions are calling on the government to pay the four agreed allowances, with immediate effect, to give their members some socio-economic relief.

They said the last two years had been tortuous to the Ghanaian teacher, “with no ray of hope and relief from their employer”.

The unions, comprising: GNAT, NAGRAT, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers- Ghana, have, therefore, given the Government up to Monday, May 13, to honour its promises or the “leadership will be called to act immediately”.

Mr Peter Obeng Nyamekye, the Western Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), told the media that government had failed to implement negotiation agreements since 2019.

“We were looking at 15 areas of allowances but government agreed to pay only four,” he said.

These are the Deprived Area Allowance, Extra Assessments Allowance, Book/Data/online Teaching Allowance, and the Upward Adjustment of the Continuous Professional Development Allowance.

Mr Nyamekye said members had been in a very tight position with little or no economic and social peace and well-being …owing to government’s continued failure to implement or fulfill its promises.

