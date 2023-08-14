Sicily’s Mount Etna erupts, Catania airport temporarily closed

Rome, Aug 14, (dpa/GNA) – Flights to and from Catania airport in southern Italy were suspended on Monday, morning due to a volcanic eruption of Mount Etna, the airport’s managing company said.

Sac, the company that manages the Vincenzo Bellini international airport, said that flights would be suspended until 1 pm (1300 GMT).

Mount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily, is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, with frequent eruptions, both large and small.

At more than 3,300 metres high, the volcano is one of the highest in Europe.

