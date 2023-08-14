Dancegod Lloyd nominated for Best African Dancer

By Emmanuel Mensah

Accra, August 14, GNA – Ghanaian decorative dancer and choreographer Laud Anoo Kunadu, professionally known as Dancegod Lloyd has received nomination for this year’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRMMAs) Best African Dancer.

Dancegod with his ex-manager Quables, and dancing partner Afro Beast founded a nonprofit organisation called “Dance With a Purpose Academy”(DWP) with the intention of assisting young, gifted dancers on the streets.

Dancegod has been instrumental in the Ghana music industry for years using his talent to catapult artistes and songs to reach larger audiences.

In 2018, Lloyd was interviewed by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa to talk about his contribution to changing the dance narrative, especially Afrobeat.

Dancegod was featured in Beyoncé and Shatta Wale’s “Already” music video after a video of him dancing to the song went viral.

Dancegod Lloyd faces off with his Ghanaian brother Hooliboy, Masaka Dance Kids from Uganda, Poco Lee from Nigeria, Ghetto Kids from Uganda, Angel Nyigu from Tanzania, Hope Ramafalo from South Africa, and Wet Bad Gang from Angola in the same category.

Dance steps created be Dancegod include “Sho”, “Agbelemi”, “Akiti” and “Swerve” dances among others.

Apart from Lloyd being a dancer, he released hit songs like BomBomBom, Sika, Eheati, Sinner, Full Magazine, Zenabu among many hit songs.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

