Five missing in Italy after heavy rains cause land and mudslide

Rome, Aug 14, (dpa/GNA) – Five people are missing in the northern Italian municipality of Bardonecchia west of Turin, after heavy rain caused both a landslide and a mudslide.

Rescuers were searching for them following the heavy storm late on Sunday night. About 120 people have been evacuated, the ANSA and Adnkronos news agencies reported on Monday morning.

The rain and landslide in the town in the Piedmont region, also caused a stream to swell and burst its banks.

The Italian fire brigade reported heavy damage in the centre of the town, not far from the border with France on Monday morning. Six people in a mobile home flooded by water and mud during the storm were evacuated, rescue workers reported.

The search for the missing people continues together with the police.

The Italian Red Cross has taken in around 120 evacuees and housed them in its camp and area hotels. Videos on social media show huge masses of mud rolling through the streets, taking everything in its path with it at full force. Several vehicles were swept away by the avalanche.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

