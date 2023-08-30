Several dead and German autobahn closed after crash causes explosion

Berlin, Aug. 30, (dpa/GNA) – Motorists ran for their lives after a multi-truck collision on a German motorway on Tuesday caused gas cylinders to explode and a hazardous goods truck to burst into flames.

At least two truck drivers were believed to have died in the accident on the Autobahn 2 in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, the Magdeburg police department said on Tuesday evening.

Police said they could not give further details. There was still a safety perimeter around the accident site as of midnight (2200 GMT).

The A2 was still closed in both directions hours after the accident. Motorists reportedly ran from their vehicles at the accident scene and some had to be evacuated after the serious accident because they were in danger from flying debris. One truck driver was slightly injured, the police said.

According to the current state of the investigation and witness statements, around midday on Tuesday the driver of the hazardous goods truck allegedly didn’t see a looming traffic jam in front of a construction site about 120 kilometres east of Berlin and rear-ended another truck.

“In the process, he pushed three more trucks into each other,” police said. A fifth truck driver then drove into the accident site.

The last truck was loaded with high-pressure containers filled with nitrous oxide – commonly known as laughing gas. As a result of the collision, a fire broke out. The flames spread from the truck with the nitrous oxide containers to the dangerous goods transport.

Toxic substances were released, and a perimeter of 650 metres around the accident site had to be set up. This made it more difficult for the rescue services to assist at the scene.

An eyewitness video shows that after the accident there were several loud explosions at the edge of the roadway and a large fire. Some flying debris was also on fire. Thick smoke rose from the accident site and drivers left their cars and fled on foot.

“The road – it shook. It was like an earthquake,” one eyewitness said. “And then we just said ‘Run to the back and get to safety. Leave the car.'”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

