Landslide forces 100 people from their homes in southern Switzerland

Geneva, Aug. 30, (dpa/GNA) – Some 100 people were expected to have to leave their homes for safety reasons after a landslide in Switzerland on Tuesday.

The earth masses buried or destroyed several houses in Schwanden in the canton of Glarus, the cantonal police said. No one was injured.

Large amounts of rock and loose stone had already slid down in the area a week ago. Since then, the area has been off-limits. Now the danger radius has been extended, a police spokesman told the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.

The area was completely saturated with rainwater run-off. In Switzerland record-breaking amounts of rain have fallen in the past few days.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

