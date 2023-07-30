Taliban burn musical instruments in western Afghanistan

Islamabad, Jul. 30, (dpa/GNA) – A number of musical instruments were burned on Sunday in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat by the Taliban’s morality police, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.

The provincial head of the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice Department Sheikh Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajir said that the authorities had seized and burned the musical instruments because listening to music was forbidden.

The official has called the promotion of music a form of “corruption,” adding that music causes “the misguidance of the youth and the destruction of society.”

After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban banned Afghan media from broadcasting music. Most recently, wedding hall owners were instructed to refrain from playing music. Activities that contradict Islamic rulings were also banned at weddings and similar events. Many Afghan artists and musicians have sought asylum in Western countries.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

