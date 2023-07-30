Beijing issues warning as heavy rains expected to hit northern China

Shenzhen, Jul. 30, (dpa/GNA) – Beijing and other parts of northern China are on high alert due to possible heavy rainfall from tropical storm Doksuri.

The weather bureau of the Chinese capital declared the highest rain warning level on Saturday and advised people in the area not to go outside.

Doksuri had previously hit the Chinese coastal province of Fujian as a typhoon and weakened into a tropical storm on its way inland.

Severe weather warnings were also issued in Beijing’s neighbouring city of Tianjin and in the two northern provinces of Hebei and Shanxi.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that Doksuri had affected more than 800,000 people in Fujian and caused economic damage of about €54 million ($60 million).

GNA

