Greek firefighters control wildfires near ancient site of Olympia

Athens, Jul. 30, (dpa/GNA) – Greek firefighters have brought several wildfires near the ancient site of Olympia in the western Peloponnese Peninsula under control, fire services headquarters reported on Sunday.

The civil defence authority and the fire services at the same time issued a warning to the effect that the second-highest fire hazard level was in force in many regions in response to dry and hot conditions.

The authorities at Olympia, a major religious site where the ancient Olympic Games were held every four years, on Saturday activated a firefighting system that sprays the site with water.

State radio reported that the firefighters were able to halt the flames a couple of hundred metres before they reached the site, however. A wildfire in 2007 destroyed many trees near Olympia.

Local mayors accused property speculators of arson. “They want to destroy woodland and bush to plant vines and olive trees,” one told state radio.

State radio reported on Sunday that police had detained a suspected arsonist near Olympia.

The Greek weather office predicted normal temperatures of around 36 degrees Celsius for the days ahead. The mercury had soared to well above 40 degrees in a heatwave lasting almost two weeks that ended on Thursday.

GNA

