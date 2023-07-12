Keta Municipal Health Directorate embarks on dewormer drug initiative in basic schools  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), July 12, GNA-The Keta Municipal Health Directorate in the Volta Region has embarked on a dewormer drugs application exercise for basic school pupils within the Keta zone.

The initiative, according to health officials, was aimed at helping to curb the effects of worms in children.

Madam Dora Kugbonu, the Keta Health Promotion Officer, disclosed to Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the effect of worms in the area had been on the rise and therefore needed attention.

She said since 2020, the Keta Municipal Hospital alone had diagnosed about 3,915 people suffering from worm infections and the Directorate had targeted basic school children from two years and above to take the dewormer drugs since they remained exposed to the worms.

Madam Kugbonu said the one-day exercise would, however, be extended to Friday, July 14 to enable all students to participate.

“Deworming is the act of giving an anthelmintic drug to human or animal to get rid of helminth parasites such as roundworms, flukes and tapeworms.”

She lamented that some parents, individuals and some private schools remained reluctant in encouraging the use of drugs.

She said the effect of worms have similar symptoms such as body itch, anus itch, and fever as compared to other sicknesses, and one must be tested first to know their health status.

Madam Kugbonu also urged all to take the drugs four times a year or at least twice a year.

“We are giving the students 500 milligrams of Mebendazole drugs, and each student must eat well before taking a dose” she added.

