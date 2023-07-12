Upper East Regional Hospital to conduct mass burial

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, July 12, GNA – The Upper East Regional hospital in Bolgatanga is preparing to conduct mass burial for unidentified bodies in its mortuary.

The Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service in the Region announced this in a statement signed by its Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere and copied to the media.

The statement said the Police had collected and deposited about 27 unidentified bodies at the hospital’s morgue from various locations across the Region between the year 2020 and 2023.

The Command, therefore, called on relatives to identify the bodies for collection and burial, noting that the hospital would dispose them after 21 days of the statement issued on July 11, 2023.

“This exercise is to allow the hospital to free the space in the morgue to enhance the hospital’s morgue operations,” the statement said.

It said relatives who wished to identify and collect bodies of their relatives could contact the Medical Director of the hospital or the Regional Police Command in Bolgatanga.

