Tema hairstylist urges unemployed youth to develop skills

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Tema, July 12, GNA – Hairdressers at Tema Community One have urged the unemployed youth to learn some skills to be able to fend for themselves as it is lucrative.

They admitted that, while patronage was sometimes low, it still gave them hope of a sustainable income, and was critical for all unemployed youth to learn a trade and do something to contribute to Ghana’s economic progress.

The Ghana News Agency, however observed during its tour of some hair dressing salons, that with those established inside the markets where mobile hairdressers plied their trade, majority of them were Liberians, with only a few Ghanaians.

Madam Ruth Tawiah, a hairstylist from Liberia, acknowledged that there were periods when she experienced a boom and other times slums, but that did not discourage her, but rather spurred her to look for innovative ways to improve.

“When my clients call me, I go to their homes and braid their hair and that of their children,” she said.

Madam Monica Akparibo, another stylist who hails from the Upper East region, but now working in the Tema Community One market, said she learnt the skill of hair braiding from their peers.

She explained competition among the over 20 hair stylists at the market, one hat to be skillful and smart in attracting customers, adding that they frequently stand by the roadside to call prospectives clients.

She braids and style the hair of both toddlers and adults, and confirmed to an earlier claim by her counterpart that although their business was occasionally difficult, her enthusiasm, dedication, and the need to support her family had kept her continuing.

Madam Akparibo, said because most mobile stylists did not have fixed shops, they had to pay for things like boiling hot water which was often required for firming the ends of braids.

Madam Olivia Otiti, a Liberian, said most of her clients were referrals from persons who had previously accessed her services.

“Sometimes, when I get customers, I braid between five and six different hairstyles for them. Other days, too, we do not get people to work for us, so because we want our customers to stick around, we lower the prices,” she stated.

Mrs Cynthia Brown, who primarily uses their services for her children, told the GNA, that these hair stylists were prompt, provided excellent customer service, and had reasonable prices.

