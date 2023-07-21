Community water project commissioned at Anyako-Konu  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), July 21, GNA-A 60,000 litre Community water project has been commissioned at Anyako-Konu in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

The move would among other things, alleviate the perennial water challenges in the area which have caused residents to yearn for potable drinking water for decades.

Torgbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego Traditional and the ‘Dufia’ of Anyako-Konu who championed the project in an address during a colourful commissioning ceremony said the water project was to give life back to residents in the area.

Torgbi Dzokoto Gligui VII, who is also the Head of the Bate Clan, revealed that the area had faced water challenges for the past 20 years, and that “the commissioning of this new water project and handing over to the Ghana Water Company would help solve this canker in the area.”

He added that the project, estimated to have cost a total of over GH₵320,000.00, was funded by the Chiefs and people of the Anyako community through levies.

This, he said, should remind the people of the area to keep the systems in good condition for their own benefit.

Torgbi Dzokoto Gligui commended Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana and Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for the key roles they played in making sure Anyako was provided with potable water.

“Water they say, is life and anyone that helps you get one deserves to be praised,” he stated.

He also urged the Ghana Water Company Limited to provide meters for its users as required by law.

Torgbi Dokoto Gligui further appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to, as a matter of urgency, send a technical team to assess how best they could construct the roads along the lagoon to join the existing ones.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister who witnessed the event, said the government was poised to develop Anyako and other communities in dire need in the Region, especially good drinking water to mitigate the effects of water-borne diseases.

He said the government would also support the water distribution process to the end users.

Dr Letsa also commended the Chiefs and people of Anyako for their significant efforts towards finding a lasting solution to their pressing need.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, on his part, extended appreciation to Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui and his Chiefs for their sacrifice.

“This water infrastructure project you are seeing here is a collaborative work of Togbiwo, the Municipal Assembly and the government at large.”

GNA

