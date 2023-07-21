Chief Justice commissions Baatsonaa District Court 

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Tema, July 21, GNA – The Chief Justice, Mrs Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has commissioned the Baatsonaa District Court Complex in the Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The New Baatsonaa District Court has a well-furnished courtroom, withholding cells for both males and females, ultra-modern washrooms, and an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) office.

Delivering her keynote address, Lady Justice Torkornoo commended the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) directorate, the Tema West Municipal Assembly, the Traditional authorities, and all stakeholders for ensuring the District Court was completed as scheduled.

She noted that the facility would be a permanent and convenient place for justice delivery for the people in the community and other surrounding communities.

According to her, the court would deal with cases it had jurisdiction over, stressing that a higher ethical standard would be expected from the practitioners of the court system as far as justice delivery was concerned.

She noted that it would be possible for more people to see justice dispensed from close range, adding that the court’s premises remained a public avenue for all to explore.

The Chief Justice further called on all well-meaning citizens to support the district court to serve the purpose for which it was constructed.

Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, Municipal Chief Executive, Tema West Municipal Assembly, stated that the judiciary system was the backbone of the rule of law and democracy, saying, a strong judicial system was essential to good governance and the social protection of its citizens and resources.

Ms Adukwei Addo further noted that the Municipal Assembly did not exist only to exercise political and administrative duties but also to cooperate with National and local security agencies for the maintenance of security and public safety within the municipality.

According to the Tema West MCE, the commissioning of the court would give impetus to the fight against crime through accessibility to justice and the punishment of those found culpable of the crime.

